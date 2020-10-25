 Skip to main content
Your View: Christians, vote biblically?
Your View: Christians, vote biblically?

These six things the Lord hates: yes, seven are an abomination to Him: a proud look, a lying tongue and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies and one who sows discord among brethren. Proverbs 6:16-19. Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress... James 1:27 Mr. Dayton Owens’ letter on Oct. 19 states that the liberal media constantly gives, creates and promotes negative statements about President Trump and any conservative candidates. Really? I would suggest listening to the statements of the president instead of the media. Blasphemy, profanity, lies, division, name-calling, manipulation, bullying and much more have come from his mouth. More than 220,000 lives have been lost to a hoax. Mr. Owens also states that Evangelical leaders are expressing their grave concerns about our Christian religious freedom, expression and freedom to assemble being challenged. Evangelicals have not expressed any grave concerns about the abhorrent behavior of the current administration. By the way, is religious freedom only applicable to Christians? According to Mr. Owens, Democrats support anti-Christian values. I would submit that voting for or against LGBTQ “lifestyles” and abortion does not determine who is and who is not a Christian. Mr. Owens has every right to express his religious and political beliefs. However; by what authority does he determine who is a Christian? That determination is best left to a loving, merciful, just, righteous and omnipotent God. Notice that I did not judge Republicans, Democrats or Mr. Owens. I did quote scripture. May the life I live and the service I give speak for me?

