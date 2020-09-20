 Skip to main content
Your View: Children are our everything: Our was, is and will be
Your View: Children are our everything: Our was, is and will be

Children are our everything. Our past (was), our present (is), and our future (will be). We must always value children in our society. We must listen to them, nurture them, develop them and build them into the future we want to see.

Children are the most vulnerable people we come across. They know not “good vs bad,” or “right vs wrong.” We as a society have to build that in them. We have to always put the efforts toward our children at the forefront.

Our children are our past, in the sense that every adult, good, bad or great, were all children at one point. They were nurtured and developed in a positive or negative way. A good adult was led right as a child. Whether they were led by parents, family members or a mentor, they were correctly developed.

Our children are our present. They are what we love. Everyone loves a cute child, right? As cute as we find kids, they are in need. They are in need of guidance. They are in need of mentors and role models. They need you, and they need us. The former kids.

Think back to yourself as a kid. What advice would you give yourself? Give that advice to a child today.

Lastly, our children are our future. When the adult generations come to pass, our children will be the adults of the world. The best future we can give our world is a world full of properly developed children. That is how we set up our world for success.

We must develop our children, because they deserve it. They deserve a chance at a future, full of prosperity and knowledge. They deserve the life we all want. Let’s give it to them.

