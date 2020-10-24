Your View: Casino opponents use same excuses as those for blue laws or against liquor, lottery

The opponents of the proposed casino in Bristol argue that it will increase crime, prostitution, alcoholism, homelessness and a multitude of other things. Many of us senior citizens remember the same excuses have been used as reasons for blue laws and against liquor stores in dry counties, liquor by the drink, the Virginia lottery and other things.
The predictions have been wrong but they bring the same reasons back every time a change is proposed. Changes are coming throughout the country, and we have the opportunity to vote to follow the rest of the country or be left behind.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!