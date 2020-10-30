 Skip to main content
Your View: Casino is not the answer
I support our city. I would love to see new jobs come to our city. I would love to see more funding for all our city departments. But a casino is not the answer.

Setting the moral arguments on gambling aside momentarily, I have some practical considerations. Not too long ago our city sat in a similar position. “The Falls” project was announced, and we were acting like kids at Christmas when they announced the initial line-up of stores, restaurants and hotels coming. There would be money to help the city, schools and first responders. There would be plenty of new jobs and plenty of shopping, dining, lodging and entertainment options to draw plenty of guests from miles around.

There is no need to rehash what happened between those initial promises and where we are today. Suffice it to say, things did not work out how we all hoped. Who could have foreseen that Cabela’s, one of “The Falls” anchors, and Bass Pro Shops were going to merge, leaving behind a beautiful but vacant building?

Did we vote to allow “The Falls” to proceed? No, because all the businesses coming were already legal in Virginia. Over the course of Virginia’s nearly 250 years of history, this is the first time casinos have been legalized, with numerous restrictions. The very fact that the commonwealth decided citizens must vote to approve a casino in their locality should give us reason for pause.

If we have learned anything from this crazy year, it is that there are no sure things. Plus, there are university studies which show depending on a casino to revitalize a community is no sure bet. These serious concerns, among a host of others, are why I am voting no for a casino in Bristol.

Your View: Voting as a Christian

Church and State are separated for a reason, yet many letters from residents of this area make me cringe. If Christians are to vote as Christians, they have no choice but to vote Donald Trump out of office. His policies and lifestyle are a direct violation of the Scriptures.

