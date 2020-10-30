Your View: Casino is not the answer

I support our city. I would love to see new jobs come to our city. I would love to see more funding for all our city departments. But a casino is not the answer.

Setting the moral arguments on gambling aside momentarily, I have some practical considerations. Not too long ago our city sat in a similar position. “The Falls” project was announced, and we were acting like kids at Christmas when they announced the initial line-up of stores, restaurants and hotels coming. There would be money to help the city, schools and first responders. There would be plenty of new jobs and plenty of shopping, dining, lodging and entertainment options to draw plenty of guests from miles around.

There is no need to rehash what happened between those initial promises and where we are today. Suffice it to say, things did not work out how we all hoped. Who could have foreseen that Cabela’s, one of “The Falls” anchors, and Bass Pro Shops were going to merge, leaving behind a beautiful but vacant building?