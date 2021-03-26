Your View: CART’s ‘Jukebox Saturday Night’ a wonderful evening of music, memories

“A Tisket A Tasket” a green and yellow basket kicked off the opening song along with “Jukebox Saturday Night” just in time for Spring. CART took a “Sentimental Journey” down memory lane, Thursday, March 18, 2021, when the big band sound came to town. Our sponsors: Food City, Gene and Martha Hurst, Mathis Recording and Sound, Peter and Jane Mulkey, Katharine B. Tierney Charitable Foundation and Sandy Whitt took the “One O’Clock Jump” when our Contributors: Danny and Diana Coulthard, First Sentinel Bank, Henry and Brenda Lawson and David Mullins Wealth Management Company got “In the Mood” as we “Sing, Sing, Sing” our appreciation for their support of CART.

I would like to thank our technical team for a job well done: John Sharpe, Roger VanDyke, Jeff Mathis, Doug Branton, Rod Moore, Elaine Holmes, Sylvia Boyd, Jane Mulkey, Cathy Harris, Susie Hampton, Pat Reynolds, Bruce Miller, Terry Hall, Mathis Sound and Recording, V & V Restaurant and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.

A touching moment was when the band honored our military with an “Armed Forces Medley” so we could thank them, as they stood, for their service to our country. What a night!

Carlton Gobble was the prize winner of Jukebox Saturday Nights new CD. Congratulations Carlton and don’t “Take the A Train” out of town just yet!

It was truly a wonderful evening of music and memories and I wish to thank everyone that came out and shared this time with us. Don’t forget about SAIL ON the Beach Boys tribute band coming Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m. at Richlands High School. Who said you have to go to the beach to enjoy beach music — we will have it all right here in Richlands! SURF’S UP. What about you?