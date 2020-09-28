Your View: Cardinals player goes above and beyond

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week marked 14 years since our little friend and companion Ozzie left this world. He was a big Husky Shephard mix.

As is the case with anyone who has ever lost a pet, he will be greatly missed. My daughter picked him out of a litter of 13 puppies in Elizabethton. All the other 12 came running out to be taken, and one stayed back hiding in his little house. Of course she chose him. She named him Scooter at first, but after hearing me shout “way to go Ozzie!” at the TV during St. Louis Cardinal games, she changed his name.

Like his namesake, he could catch anything with great skill. He was supposed to be an “outside dog,” but that quickly went out the window and he ended up with his own recliner. When he passed away in 2006, I sent a letter and picture of him to Ozzie Smith with the hopes of maybe getting an autograph. Small chance, but worth a try. Time went by and I forgot about it.

Then a year later on the day my brother Toy, who was a huge Cardinal fan, passed away, I noticed the mail truck putting a brown envelope in my box. I went out and opened it and inside was a calendar titled “The Wizard,” full of Ozzie’s greatest plays, rings and accomplishments. On the front it was signed “In Memory of Ozzie Lowry, from Ozzie Smith, Hall of Fame 2002.”

Today it is my prized possession of sports memorabilia and hangs on the wall in a nice shadow box. There are very few sports stars in the world that would go to that extent to honor a request from a fan, but Ozzie is one them. What a player, what a guy. The Wizard.