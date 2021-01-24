 Skip to main content
Your View: Capitol rioters do not know how tough their fellow Americans are
After my last letter about the U-Haul leaving the White House today, a lot has changed. I did not think it would be easy, but no one could foresee what would come on Jan. 6. With a new leader, this country can try to repair the damage caused by the previous administration. But it will take awhile. Hatred went from the shadows to the front of the stage. But just because you are in a large crowd and think you can gang up and do what you want doesn’t make you tough. Tough is the police officer who shows up every day and protects our families from bad guys. Tough is the medical staff that works at the hospitals every day trying to heal your loved ones. Tough is the teacher who tries to turn a kid from a broken home into someone with a chance in the world. Tough is everyone who is out there trying to do well in the world with all the bad going on, maybe helping a homeless person or animal, volunteering their time hoping for nothing in return. Tough is the young man or woman who signs up to go overseas and fight for right in the world and walks in 130-degree heat wearing 100 pounds of gear in Iraq while dodging roadside bombs. Not the punk who joins some radical underground neo-something or other on the internet and shows up wearing combat gear to a protest and gets stupid “because someone told them to.” When you answer for your actions in a short amount of time, you can give the judge all the excuses in the world, but it will not work. Then we will see how “tough” you are when you walk into prison on Day One. Good riddance.

