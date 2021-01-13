Your View: Capitol Hill riot cannot be blamed on antifa — only on shameless elected officials

In the wake of the attempted right-wing coup on Jan. 6, I’d like to say a couple of things. The first is that while, yes, the mob should be held responsible for their actions, the real instigators of the coup need to be held accountable as well. People like Trump, Hawley, Cruz, Griffith and Hyde-Smith, among others, should immediately be removed for their role in inciting the invasion of Capitol Hill. I urge everyone to contact your elected officials and tell them the truth: that they need to reconvene and take immediate action to impeach and remove Trump and these traitorous congresspeople who have tried to subvert democracy and overturn a fair and free election.

The second thing I want to say is that this mob was not made up of anarchists, communists, socialists or antifa. They were, one and all, Republicans and Libertarians who were goaded into action by their elected officials repeating Donald Trump’s idiotic claims of election fraud. When you see these officials saying that the crowd was infiltrated by antifa, know that they are lying.

This mob was far-right fascist, you know, that thing that antifa has been protesting for years. They marched into the Capitol, let in by the police themselves, holding Confederate and Trump flags, chanting “Stop the Steal!” and forcing Congress to go into hiding. It should go without saying, but antifa is anti-Trump; why would we take over the Capitol to support the guy we don’t like? Anyone who says that this riot was an antifa op, or in any way antifa’s fault, is just trying to shift the blame away from where it rightfully belongs: with the far-right elected officials and media figures who have turned to stochastic terrorism in desperate attempt to hold onto their power.