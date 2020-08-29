 Skip to main content
Your View: Capitalizing ‘Black’ gives appearance of superiority
In recent weeks, I have noticed possible racism in articles by the Bristol Herald Courier, the Herald Courier writers and the Associated Press.

This happens when the article cites the race of a person or group. When the person is black, black is capitalized. When the person is white, white is small letters.

This gives the appearance of racial superiority, a dictionary definition of racism. This is treating different people differently.

There is a simple solution. Either capitalize both, or capitalize neither. But to suggest one race is superior to another, or one race is more important than another or one race is favored over another is not equal treatment.

Treating people equally does not diminish anyone's importance as a person.

