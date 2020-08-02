Your View: Candidates’ ads distort reality, bully, fear-monger

What has happened to truth and integrity in our country? For a while now, distortion of facts, bullying and name-calling have become so normalized that no one even blinks at the outrageous political ads now playing on our local TV stations. I’m well aware that Northeast Tennessee is mostly Republican. I grew up in Washington County, where my father was once elected the county’s youngest superintendent of schools. I’ve always believed in the integrity of our political system, but after seeing these ads, I have concerns. They contain grotesque misstatements and distortions that make me wonder what country I’m living in!
Candidates Manny Sethi, Bill Hagerty, Josh Gapp, Rusty Crowe, Diana Harshbarger and even John Clark have turned local politics into a literal war between Trump supporters (who apparently value gun-toting) and the liberal left that supposedly seeks to “defund the police,” stifle American freedom, inhibit church attending and regularly abort their babies. Come on, folks! None of this is true or real. These candidates are intelligent enough to know better! In particular, if candidates who are also physicians REALLY believe these concepts, then God help the medical profession.
At best, these ads do nothing but fear monger and bully, at a time when our nation is fighting one of the most dangerous enemies in its history: COVID-19. What we need are candidates who have common sense, empathy and the ability to think fairly and rationally. At this point, any candidate who publicly aligns with an already impeached president who ignores science, encourages divisiveness and has allowed thousands to perish due to poor leadership shouldn’t be running for public office — much less win. Please let’s rethink what we want from our leaders in the present and for future generations. Based on concepts being pushed in these ads, I really fear for us all.