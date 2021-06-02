 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Candidate for lieutenant governor McClellan makes rural broadband a priority
0 comments

Your View: Candidate for lieutenant governor McClellan makes rural broadband a priority

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the upcoming June 8 [Democratic] primary, voters have the opportunity to choose representatives who will prioritize critical issues like access and affordability to broadband. Only one candidate in the race for lieutenant governor is talking about high-speed internet like the priority it should be: Andria McClellan. Andria is a pragmatic problem solver, and she will never stop fighting to provide more equitable access to broadband internet and other opportunities for all Virginians in every rural community of our commonwealth.

It is time Virginia made universal access to affordable, high-speed internet and digital training a priority, not just to address the current inequity marginalized communities face through limited internet access and lack of digital literacy, but to set our commonwealth up for a bigger, bolder, more innovative future in which we can attract more business, increase quality of life and provide a link to the future for our children.

Andria is running to expand access to opportunity, address Virginia’s historic inequities and break down barriers. She is ready to put her experience and knowledge to work on day one and work for all Virginians. She has visited my home county of Wise and surrounding southwestern areas, and she comes to learn and understand our needs and what must be done to address them.

I proudly cast my vote for Andria McClellan to be our next lieutenant governor, and I urge you to do the same so we have a statewide leader on rural, affordable broadband connectivity.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GUEST VIEW: McAuliffe: My bold plan for rural Virginia
Opinion

GUEST VIEW: McAuliffe: My bold plan for rural Virginia

Virginians want bold initiatives that lift everyone up. As Virginia’s next governor, I will work to build an equitable post-COVID economy that lifts up Virginians in every corner of the commonwealth, and will ensure that rural communities are a priority in our recovery.

Their View: Go green on new housing
Opinion

Their View: Go green on new housing

Two of the biggest problems we face today — shortage of decent, affordable housing and climate change — are connected. Fortunately, the solutions are connected as well. That’s why we must not only “build back better” in the wake of pandemic and recession, but build back greener.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts