Your View: Candidate for lieutenant governor McClellan makes rural broadband a priority

In the upcoming June 8 [Democratic] primary, voters have the opportunity to choose representatives who will prioritize critical issues like access and affordability to broadband. Only one candidate in the race for lieutenant governor is talking about high-speed internet like the priority it should be: Andria McClellan. Andria is a pragmatic problem solver, and she will never stop fighting to provide more equitable access to broadband internet and other opportunities for all Virginians in every rural community of our commonwealth.

It is time Virginia made universal access to affordable, high-speed internet and digital training a priority, not just to address the current inequity marginalized communities face through limited internet access and lack of digital literacy, but to set our commonwealth up for a bigger, bolder, more innovative future in which we can attract more business, increase quality of life and provide a link to the future for our children.

Andria is running to expand access to opportunity, address Virginia’s historic inequities and break down barriers. She is ready to put her experience and knowledge to work on day one and work for all Virginians. She has visited my home county of Wise and surrounding southwestern areas, and she comes to learn and understand our needs and what must be done to address them.

I proudly cast my vote for Andria McClellan to be our next lieutenant governor, and I urge you to do the same so we have a statewide leader on rural, affordable broadband connectivity.