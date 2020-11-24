 Skip to main content
Your View: Bury Trump's theatrics to stop him from dividing us
I was glad to see President Trump buried on page seven of this morning’s (Nov. 22) newspaper. After Biden’s inauguration, I wish there would be a media blackout of Trump’s theatrics. Or at least bury them. He has used the media for free to spread fear and lies. It is time to stop giving him a platform to divide our country. However, I know this is hopeless. Fox and unfettered social media will continue to pollute the information cycle. Freedom of speech has been twisted into freedom to lie. Is this a hopeless situation? I fear it may be.

