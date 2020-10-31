 Skip to main content
Your View: Bristol, TN-VA: A good place to gamble?
Your View: Bristol, TN-VA: A good place to gamble?

Time is running out on our debate and discussion of the casino. It was extremely disheartening to read the lists of restaurants, stores and businesses that approve of it. The next step I suppose for them would be to remove the sign over the railroad tracks, long the iconic symbol for Bristol, even before it was called the Birthplace of Country Music, even though the Carter Family never lived here and replaced it with the phrase: Bristol TN-VA: A Good Place to Gamble.

Oh my! How we have come to the point? I know a family who drove through town; saw the old sign, stayed a few days and later moved here. Now we will possibly have 10,000 people a day here to gamble! That’s over 3.6 million people a year who will come here to make this a mega-gambling resort town. Bristol will then have sold its soul to the greenback.

The famed dramatist, the Shakespeare of Germany, writer, poet and Renaissance man par excellence, Johann W. von Goethe wrote the best-known play about the legendary magician and sage, Dr. Faustus, who realized that he couldn’t live by bread alone. But rather than returning to Abraham and Sarah, Moses and Zipporah and Jesus and Mary Magdalene for help, he decides to conjure up Mephistopheles and sells his soul and his life to him. So, beware, lest you see him stalking the streets of Bristol.

