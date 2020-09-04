 Skip to main content
Your View: Bristol still has good newspaper that prints Leonard Pitts as well as Charlie Robinson
Your View: Bristol still has good newspaper that prints Leonard Pitts as well as Charlie Robinson

We still have a good newspaper in Bristol — a great asset. They print both Leonard Pitts and Charlie “ha-ha” Robinson. A fan of Charlie’s pulled up my Biden sign and tossed it into the woods.

When Al Gore ran, his sign was destroyed. My 12-year-old grandson was very upset. He wanted to do extreme things. “No,” I said, “we’ll write a letter to the editor.” I got hate mail. Obama sign got pulled up several times but survived.

Now Joe has been tossed down a steep hill. Don’t think I can get it out.

Grandson is grown now, tall and strong, working in Washington, D.C. I have a lot of faith in his generation. These young men and women have the smarts and the strength to build a better America.

Just need one now to get my sign out of the woods.

