What in the hell is wrong with the city of Bristol officials? Bringing in 30,000 people to Bristol for a NASCAR race will surely spike COVID-19 in our town. I love sports of all kinds but I don’t love any of them enough to die for them. Charlotte, North Carolina doesn’t either!!! This could go down as one of the biggest mistakes by a bunch of fools ever. Do you think NASCAR will send some extra respirators to Ballad if trouble happens? Half the people here don’t even wear masks at Walmart and Lowes. I’ll bet there won’t be that many at the Bristol track on Wednesday night. This is just STUPID beyond belief!!!!! I hope I am wrong, but God help Bristol if I’m not.
Breaking
Your View: Bristol NASCAR race could be one of biggest mistakes ever
- By Michael Alley | Bristol, Tennessee
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
As BMS prepares to welcome up to 30K fans, public health experts question risks
-
Cuddy, Amy Britton Pless
-
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, to have hybrid schedule
-
Two employees at CarMax store in Bristol, Tennessee test positive for COVID-19
-
Ballad Health sounds alarm on virus as cases increase in region
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.