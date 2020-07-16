What in the hell is wrong with the city of Bristol officials? Bringing in 30,000 people to Bristol for a NASCAR race will surely spike COVID-19 in our town. I love sports of all kinds but I don’t love any of them enough to die for them. Charlotte, North Carolina doesn’t either!!! This could go down as one of the biggest mistakes by a bunch of fools ever. Do you think NASCAR will send some extra respirators to Ballad if trouble happens? Half the people here don’t even wear masks at Walmart and Lowes. I’ll bet there won’t be that many at the Bristol track on Wednesday night. This is just STUPID beyond belief!!!!! I hope I am wrong, but God help Bristol if I’m not.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments