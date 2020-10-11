 Skip to main content
Your View: Bristol leaders need to go on record that casino won’t lead to new taxes
Your View: Bristol leaders need to go on record that casino won't lead to new taxes

Ooh Wee.... the Bristol Hotel and Casino is being treated like the saving grace for Bristol’s mismanagement debt problems. Dang — sounds like the streets will be paved with gold ... jobs, $$$ for schools and police and infrastructure, city’s debt load reduced, tourism which means better prostitutes, drugs, alcohol and lots of gambling.

Wouldn’t be surprised if they promise us monthly stimulus checks like the Alaskan citizens get with the oil money.

As a property owner I want the mayor, city council and city manager to go on the record declaring “there will be no property tax increases because the taxes from the hotel/casino will neutralize the need.”

What — is that sound a pin I hear dropping? Come on city leaders, man up! Go on the record — like George Bush did: ... NO NEW TAXES.

People of Bristol, be aware. That sucking sound is your taxes going up.

