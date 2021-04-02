Your View: Bringing people together

This is a story about community rising out of adversity, something I witnessed over 34 years of living on a street that once was almost entirely African American, and how that diversity inspired my neighbors to band together, looking out for each other over the years. I am a white woman and I grew up on the traditionally Black McDowell Street, long before I had the first clue what race meant. I didn’t see color back then, but people called my classmates Black as if it was a difference with questionable origins. One friend informed me she wasn’t Black, just more tanned than the paler kids, which seemed like a healthy, intelligent way of looking at skin pigment. But I wasn’t “color blind,” because the fact that society treats race like it means something means that people are discriminated against, and people of privilege like me need to treat all people with respect and be aware the deck is loaded against some just because of pigment.