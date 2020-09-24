Your View: Blair Walsingham’s interest is in the people, not the party

Blair Walsingham’s interest is in the people, not the party

I encourage all voters, Republican, Democratic or Independent, to vote Nov. 3 for Blair Walsingham for Congress to represent the First District in Tennessee. She is by far the best representative for us, and here’s why.

Blair is a positive, forward-thinking candidate with fiscal responsibility and job creation as her primary goals. Rather than give corporations welfare, she wants to have the government invest in our people to create jobs in the district. Example: TVA from 2014 to 2020 brought over 65,000 jobs and 215 companies to the region. Infrastructure development pays.

Blair wants to reduce deficit spending by eliminating pork-barrel spending and reducing bureaucracy. Blair will fight to open local competition in health care facilities that will create new jobs. She will work to control prescription drug prices and reduce costs by leveraging tele-medicine. She isn’t afraid of crossing the aisle — if someone from the GOP has the right answer she will work to get bills passed. Gridlock is a major concern in Washington, DC and Blair has the know-how and communication that works.