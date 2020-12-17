Your View: Blackburn comments on China hurtful, xenophobic

A Twitter post by U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Dec. 3 states “China has 5,000 years history of cheating and stealing, Somethings will never change. …” Blackburn’s disparaging remark displays her racist, xenophobic views.

As a member of the Chinese American community living in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, I was deeply hurt by these comments. People of Chinese origin work at vital industries and Fortune 500 companies in the region, also significantly contributing to the educational community at universities throughout the area. Individuals of Chinese ancestry live and worship with individuals from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds. Our children study at local schools. We never thought that our Tennessee senator, who is supposed to represent all Tennesseans, including those with Chinese heritage, would post that kind of hurtful and dangerous words.

Blackburn’s comment shows her blatant disregard for the sanctity and dignity of human beings of different cultural and racial heritage. These comments have the potential to cause harm. This post has a great potential to insight racial slurs and possible attacks.

Blackburn’s remarks are especially hurtful too many Chinese Americans and Chinese living in Tennessee because she is supposed to represent us.