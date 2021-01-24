 Skip to main content
Your View: Biden's tenure starts immediately with more border crossings
Your View: Biden's tenure starts immediately with more border crossings

How are you liking it so far? Seven to eight thousand crossing the border as we speak. Free, free, free for me. Hey, I understand why they are crossing the border; I would do the same if I lived in one of these impoverished countries. If you have no clue as to how they live, go to Prime Video, search for “Dicing with Death,” and you will understand the poverty these people are faced with. Your heart will go out to them. My heart goes out to them, but to neglect the security of the borders is not in our best interest. Please, in the future, don’t whine to me.

