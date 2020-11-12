 Skip to main content
Your View: Biden’s victory both win, loss
Your View: Biden's victory both win, loss

I feel a tremendous sense of relief now that it appears clear that Joe Biden will be leading our country. I firmly believe that he is committed to doing the right thing as best he can — to treat all Americans with respect and dignity, and to provide assistance to those who are most in need. His apparent victory is clearly a WIN for social justice.

However, I also feel overwhelmed by a sense of loss. Somehow we have permitted conditions in our country to deteriorate to the point where an almost majority of people feel disenfranchised and desperate. Ironically, the “leader” of our nation for the past four years has succeeded in creating an even bigger divide between the haves and the have-nots. But somehow he was able to put a spin on the ball in a way that convinced those in need that he was their savior — that he would make it all better for them. He used them.

I do not blame his supporters as much as I blame ourselves. We have failed, failed to see how divided we are in this country. We have failed to raise our kids with a commitment to making the world a better place for all. Failed to truly hear the needs of those less fortunate, to the point that they have embraced a false symbol of hope, but one that perpetuates rather than diminishes the divide.

We have much work to do. We need to face the challenges ahead with humility and hope. Life is short. We must do our best to leave it better than we found it.

