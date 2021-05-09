 Skip to main content
Your View: Biden’s plan for universal day care brings US to standard of other advanced nations
Your View: Biden’s plan for universal day care brings US to standard of other advanced nations

I just read the first section in the New Yorker, “Talk of the Town.” It described President Joe Biden’s plan for universal day care. Our unesteemed senator, Marsha Blackburn, likened it to 1974 Soviet Union.

Curtis and I traveled in Italy, Germany and France and talked to people about their lives. In addition to universal health care, they praised their generous parental leave after the birth of a child, well-managed child care staff, and pre- kindergarten. Parents could spend precious early days with children, then return to work confident their children were well cared for. This especially enabled women to continue in responsible jobs.

President Biden knows children are our most precious resource. Their care should not be haphazard. Jobs caring for children should be respected and fairly paid. When will we wake up to what the rest of the advanced nations are doing with their people’s tax money to enhance their lives? Women, especially, suffer in our haphazard, ineffective social system.

