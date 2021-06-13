Your View: Biden’s liberal ‘Russia First/America Last’ policies may lead to $5-per-gallon gas

Thanks to President Biden’s liberal policies toward taxes, the economy and energy policy, we may soon see $5-per-gallon gasoline prices. “So enjoy your $3 gasoline. It may not last long,” opined Allysia Finley in a recent Wall Street Journal commentary. We were shocked by $3-per-gallon gas, but if we’d paid attention to Joe Biden’s left-wing agenda, we really shouldn’t have been surprised. One of his first actions after his election was to block the Keystone pipeline. Now, Biden has waived U.S. restrictions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Europe. Try to figure that one out, folks; our president is against a pipeline in America but for a Russian one in Europe! Biden’s anti-American worker policies are a horrific shift from President Trump’s “America First” policies. With Biden it seems to be “Russia First/America Last.”