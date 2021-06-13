 Skip to main content
Your View: Biden’s liberal ‘Russia First/America Last’ policies may lead to $5-per-gallon gas
Your View: Biden’s liberal ‘Russia First/America Last’ policies may lead to $5-per-gallon gas

Thanks to President Biden’s liberal policies toward taxes, the economy and energy policy, we may soon see $5-per-gallon gasoline prices. “So enjoy your $3 gasoline. It may not last long,” opined Allysia Finley in a recent Wall Street Journal commentary. We were shocked by $3-per-gallon gas, but if we’d paid attention to Joe Biden’s left-wing agenda, we really shouldn’t have been surprised. One of his first actions after his election was to block the Keystone pipeline. Now, Biden has waived U.S. restrictions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Europe. Try to figure that one out, folks; our president is against a pipeline in America but for a Russian one in Europe! Biden’s anti-American worker policies are a horrific shift from President Trump’s “America First” policies. With Biden it seems to be “Russia First/America Last.”

Gas that costs $5 per gallon is going to put a tremendous strain on area working families that have to drive many miles to work each week. Jobs will be lost and the cost of everything will go up, up, UP! We can see this in the grocery aisles already. The annual inflation rate is 4.2% and climbing! My fear was that Biden would be another Obama disaster of a presidency, but the more I see coming out of Washington, I’m afraid it will be another Jimmy Carter era that we’ll have to suffer through.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

