Your View: Biden lied about sending $2,000 survival checks
Your View: Biden lied about sending $2,000 survival checks

President Joe Biden promised that if the Democrats won Georgia, then $2,000 survival checks would “go out the door immediately.” President Biden lied. Those immediate $2,000 checks have turned into $1,400 checks to be negotiated and released in March or even April. I don’t have to remind you that to date, we’ve gotten a total of about $1,800 of disaster relief to last 10 months now. In most places, $1,800 barely covers rent, much less food, transportation, childcare… And that’s taken together, not as two payments of $1,200 and $600.

The point is, Biden lied, and every day that goes by that we don’t get a standalone bill for $2,000 survival checks is another day that Biden breaks the promise that got him elected and got the Democrats control of the Senate.

We the people need to pressure our elected officials to follow through on their campaign promises, or hold them accountable when they don’t. And if Biden doesn’t keep his campaign promises, he’s not really any better than the twice-impeached private citizen we just got rid of.

