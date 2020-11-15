Your View: Biden isn’t officially our president-elect yet — and he may never be

Everywhere I read, “The AP (media) has called the presidential race for Joe Biden. See more on Google.” While this statement is true, it doesn’t mean Joe Biden has won and is the president-elect. Biden is ahead in the unofficial count. No state has certified their vote. Biden lied when he said during the first debate he wouldn’t declare victory until the election was certified. The FBI and DOJ have investigations ongoing. States have recounts and Trump has legal actions pending. It was an irresponsible rush to judgment by the AP (media) and Google to call Biden president-elect. In 2000, the media wrongly called Al Gore president-elect for over one month. The U.S. Supreme Court decided against Gore and Gore conceded to George Bush on Dec. 13, 2000. The same thing could happen and the U.S. Supreme Court could rule in favor of Trump. Former Gov. Mike Huckbee said Biden isn’t president-elect and Biden may never be. Huckabee said most major media outlets are now calling Biden president-elect and this is disinformation. A poll found 70 percent of Republicans don’t think the election was free and fair. Republicans want every legal vote counted. Republicans want to do what President Reagan said, “Trust but verify.” This is also what the Bible says for Christians to do in 1 Thessalonians 5:21, “Prove (test) all things; hold fast that which is good.” Some believe a computer glitch identified in Michigan switched votes to Biden. Michigan state legislature has opened investigations into voter fraud in their own state. The media pretends evidence of voter fraud doesn’t exist. The media ignores Biden’s senility. God alone knows who the American president will be. A Communist said, “It’s not the people who vote that count. It’s the people (computers) who count the votes!” The only news we can always believe is Jesus saves!