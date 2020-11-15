 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Biden isn’t officially our president-elect yet — and he may never be
0 comments

Your View: Biden isn’t officially our president-elect yet — and he may never be

  • 0

Everywhere I read, “The AP (media) has called the presidential race for Joe Biden. See more on Google.” While this statement is true, it doesn’t mean Joe Biden has won and is the president-elect. Biden is ahead in the unofficial count. No state has certified their vote. Biden lied when he said during the first debate he wouldn’t declare victory until the election was certified. The FBI and DOJ have investigations ongoing. States have recounts and Trump has legal actions pending. It was an irresponsible rush to judgment by the AP (media) and Google to call Biden president-elect. In 2000, the media wrongly called Al Gore president-elect for over one month. The U.S. Supreme Court decided against Gore and Gore conceded to George Bush on Dec. 13, 2000. The same thing could happen and the U.S. Supreme Court could rule in favor of Trump. Former Gov. Mike Huckbee said Biden isn’t president-elect and Biden may never be. Huckabee said most major media outlets are now calling Biden president-elect and this is disinformation. A poll found 70 percent of Republicans don’t think the election was free and fair. Republicans want every legal vote counted. Republicans want to do what President Reagan said, “Trust but verify.” This is also what the Bible says for Christians to do in 1 Thessalonians 5:21, “Prove (test) all things; hold fast that which is good.” Some believe a computer glitch identified in Michigan switched votes to Biden. Michigan state legislature has opened investigations into voter fraud in their own state. The media pretends evidence of voter fraud doesn’t exist. The media ignores Biden’s senility. God alone knows who the American president will be. A Communist said, “It’s not the people who vote that count. It’s the people (computers) who count the votes!” The only news we can always believe is Jesus saves!

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Biden’s victory both win, loss

I feel a sense of relief now that Joe Biden will be leading our country. I believe he is committed to doing the right thing as best he can. I also feel a sense of loss. We have permitted conditions to deteriorate to the point where people feel disenfranchised and desperate.

Opinion

Your View: Trump-haters misinformed

I find it nauseating that so many misinformed people would send in letters with so many “alternate facts” that are nowhere near the truth when it comes to President Trump. Or, is it possible that they have been brainwashed into believing the spoon-fed lies of the far-left media?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts