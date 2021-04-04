Your View: Biden by the numbers

Republican readers used to write letters to this paper extolling the glory of their beloved leader. Now they complain of being conservative victims, insisting that buyer’s remorse will lead to a recall of President Biden.
Facts suggest otherwise.
Biden’s present approval rating is 54.1%, while Trump’s is 38.6%
Since Election Day, the stock market is up 11.6%, compared to 8.1% at this point in Trump’s first year.
Unemployment has decreased by 6.3% in the first quarter, and the economy is projected to grow at its fastest pace in decades.
The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered on Trump’s last day in office was 900,000, and on March 28, the daily count had risen to 2.7 million.
Americans are cashing $1,400 stimulus checks. Cities, including Bristol, are receiving economic aid.
On the southern border — the immigration debate is being sucked into a bubbling bog of rightwing misinformation. During 2019, the seasonal increase in migrants was 31%, while during the same time period under Biden this year, 28%. Historically, the rate increases in spring, then drops in the fall and winter months.
At the gas station — prices are up due to high demand, lower output from OPEC, and a seasonal adjustment to summer blends. As the economy improves, more people are working, vacationing and driving.
At the White House, press releases no longer contain multiple misspellings. Perfidy is not considered an attribute, and political opponents are not insulted by tweet.
Down in Florida, the Donfather flies around in a Cessna while his 757 rusts on a tarmac. On days he is not extending his ring finger to groveling GOP lawmakers, he is plotting a return to D.C. — that thought ought to give Republican strategists more indigestion than say — pinto beans.