Your View: BHC liberal turn reinforces my belief in conservatism
Your View: BHC liberal turn reinforces my belief in conservatism

I endorse Marty Underwood’s “Your View” opinion commentary referencing the hard left turn the Herald Courier has taken in recent years. And most recently addressing the local liberal views that most certainly out number conservative views that aren’t a fair representation of this area. I’m a long time subscriber to the Herald Courier, having moved to the area in 1974. I’ve noticed through the years the national syndicated liberal opinions i.e. Leonard Pitts, Kathleen Parker, Dana Milbank et al are dominating your Opinion Page. After reading their opinions I feel as though I’ve had a “close encounter of the third kind.” Are we all living on the same planet? “Beam me up Scotty.” You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, so the liberals can’t trick this old dog. Their liberal opinions may lead some readers down the path to liberalism and a step closer to socialism, which appears to be your intent? Yes, liberalism sounds like a real plan: abort babies, defund police, release the criminals, redefine a criminal act, legalize marijuana, suppress free speech, take our guns and the beat goes on. Be a little more balanced with your opinions and I might continue to subscribe, just for kicks. Did I mention that I’m a gun-toting, Bible-thumping, God-fearing, deplorable and, sometimes called a CONSERVATIVE! Thanks for reinforcing my belief in conservatism.

Catch the latest in Opinion

