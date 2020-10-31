 Skip to main content
Your View: Benefits too great to ignore
Your View: Benefits too great to ignore

As I debated submitting this, due to my position within Bristol, Virginia Public Schools, several factors weighed on me. I am a Bristol, Virginia resident with three children in the school system. I see both sides of the casino gaming referendum. However, the efforts put forth by Mr. Jim McGlothlin, Mr. Clyde Stacy and others to bring the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our city.

Regardless of how you feel about gaming, the other opportunities that will be created by this project are simply too great to ignore. The Hard Rock brand will bring some amazing musical acts to Bristol, which will continue to accentuate our strong musical heritage. In addition, having the convention center space, along with all of the other assets that SWVA and NETN have to offer, will allow numerous groups and organizations to bid on the right to host conferences to attract visitors to Bristol from all parts of the Commonwealth, region and country. As an educator and athletic administrator, I travel to Virginia Beach, Richmond, Charlottesville, Roanoke, etc. for conferences and meetings. This facility, if approved, will give Bristol the “Ace in the Hole” to bid on these events and showcase local businesses to visitors from all over.

The revenue that will be created by this project will help improve our schools, public safety, our tourism, the twin cities of Bristol and the entire region. The direct and indirect jobs that will come from the approval of this project will be an opportunity for this community and for those that will move to the area that need work.

This is the city of Bristol, Virginia’s one shot to rise from the ashes of near financial ruin. Become a part of the story and Vote Yes through Nov. 3.

