Your View: Ben Talley's Sunday column is worthy of the front page
- Keith Blackburn | Gate City, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Why, six days after his defeat, did the former president order his new secretary of defense to withdraw all armed troops from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Germany and Africa, all to occur before Biden’s inauguration day?
The Washington and Lee Board of Trustees will announce in June whether the school’s name will be changed. Whatever the board decides will be controversial for all the usual reasons, so let’s try to put this in context.
Virginians want bold initiatives that lift everyone up. As Virginia’s next governor, I will work to build an equitable post-COVID economy that lifts up Virginians in every corner of the commonwealth, and will ensure that rural communities are a priority in our recovery.
Abingdon has determined to sell the impressive century-plus-old Hassinger House. It seems to me regrettable that the town wishes to sell this mansion. If the structure is sold, the town should require the building’s preservation and adherence to historic-district standards.
Virginia’s parole board has been in the news since last spring and not in good ways. All this has Republicans salivating and should have Democrats worried as they go into the fall elections. Democrats are making a grievous political mistake by ignoring the parole board scandal.
Everywhere you look, some celebrity, TV ad, or athlete is urging everyone to “get the jab.” A lot of people, including a significant amount of health care workers are hesitant to take the “vaccine.” Here’s some reasons why.
Since the pandemic began, we’ve gotten used to hearing leaders across the world say we need to galvanize an “army” to fight the COVID-19 virus. As a former Army combat medic, here’s what I’d tell them: You already have one.
Two of the biggest problems we face today — shortage of decent, affordable housing and climate change — are connected. Fortunately, the solutions are connected as well. That’s why we must not only “build back better” in the wake of pandemic and recession, but build back greener.
This Memorial Day, I know there are many families who have stories of loved ones who died in combat. The stories of these service men and women should be told. I would like to tell the story of my great uncle, PFC Lewis Bryant.
With its National Broadband Plan in 2010, the Federal Communications Commission declared that every American should have access to broadband service by 2020. Eleven years later, 42 million Americans have no broadband available. That has to change.