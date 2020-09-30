Your View: Barr should focus on Trump’s corruption, not defunding cities

Attorney General William Barr has decided New York, Portland and Seattle (all controlled by Democrats) should be defunded by the federal government to stop violent rioters. He believes federal tax dollars should not be WASTED when the SAFETY of citizens hang in the balance.

I agree with preventing the wasting of OUR tax dollars and the need to protect ALL citizens.

Perhaps Barr should do something about Trump, who is corrupt to the core, ethically challenged, a pathological liar and rapist — most especially since our tax dollars are being used to PAY ALL HIS LEGAL FEES for a rape he committed in the 1990s. This lady wants DNA testing, which means she has evidence.

The RNC paid off his million dollar fines to New York and California in 2016 when he and his children were caught in the fake charities for veterans and children with cancer they had formed. Go to each state’s website and look this up.