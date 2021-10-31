Your View: As sheriff, Tyrone Foster will fight for Bristol's citizens

A few months ago I had the opportunity to meet Tyrone Foster.

I am not from the Bristol, Virginia area, but I am an executor of an estate in Bristol, Virginia. I had the unfortunate incident of someone illegally entering and vandalizing the vacant house I am the executor of.

Detective Foster was so professional and kind. Listening, really listening to everything that happened. He immediately went to the defendant’s home and was able to get a large amount of stolen goods back to the estate.

Mr. Foster even called numerous times to follow up on the situation.

If I lived in the Bristol, Virginia area, I would vote for someone who fights for what’s right, who listens to the public and who cares about the people in the city they live in.

Come election time, I ask you to vote for such a man, Tyrone Foster. I know firsthand what a difference this man can make.

Thank you, Detective Foster! You’re an asset to the city of Bristol, Virginia.