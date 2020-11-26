Your View: As 2020 draws to a close, perhaps Thanksgiving will make a comeback

Whatever became of Thanksgiving? In our increasingly secular society we have all but eliminated it. We go all out for Halloween and Christmas, but poor Thanksgiving is just about forgotten in comparison. Could it be that in our nation’s rush to remove Divine Truth from all aspects of daily life, the logical result is to gradually erase Thanksgiving from our culture? Both Halloween and Christmas are big cash cows for retailers. Everybody spends enormous sums of money on Halloween and Christmas. People love to celebrate, and the phrase “let’s party” is as American as apple pie. I suppose that’s the reason Thanksgiving is diminishing in its popularity. Unlike the other two Holidays, Thanksgiving is not about consumerism, but about reflection, contemplation and just being grateful. But grateful to whom? As our country removes the acknowledgement of a Creator who blesses us with good things, there’s nobody to thank. Hence the decline of interest in the occasion. You can’t market and sell bottles of thankfulness or gratefulness, so why bother to keep that holiday? As 2020 draws to a close perhaps Thanksgiving will make a comeback as we reflect on the things we Americans can be grateful for such as our loved ones, close friends and God-given freedom!