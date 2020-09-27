Your View: Area needs Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Being a business owner in Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia, I cannot express how vital it is to our area to ensure that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino becomes a part of this resilient community.

Our area continues to suffer economically, and I feel that this project is the lifeline to completely revitalize the Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee region. With it comes many job opportunities, directly and indirectly and it will provide a customer base to local small businesses that was previously not attainable.

Even though I live in Tennessee, I work and own businesses on the Virginia side and I feel that this is crucial to the entire Tri-Cities economy.

Having a prestigious worldwide brand, such as Hard Rock, find a home here is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our region. I really hope that Bristol, Virginians chose to aid our community by voting yes.