Your View: Are you tired of these? I am!

Tired?

» Of weak presidents who apologize for America’s strength to appease the new world order and kneel before terrorists

» Of those that malign our president for terminating the global threat posed by evil

» Of dogged political assassination of a president and his staff to divert America’s attention from the truth

» Of political dynasties being above the law and evading justice

» Of media expressing opinions and choosing not to report ALL the news

» Of contempt for the populace and the Constitution by the self-appointed demagogues who thumb their noses at you in manufacturing a victory despite the candidate

» Of politicians failing to serve the constituency by ignoring criminal intent and activity

» Of politicians becoming millionaires after being elected

» Of being seen by the rich and powerful as incapable of making sound decisions

» Of failed shutdowns

» Of narcissistic elite thinking their opinion superior to yours