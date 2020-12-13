Your View: Are you tired of these? I am!

Tired?
» Of weak presidents who apologize for America’s strength to appease the new world order and kneel before terrorists
» Of those that malign our president for terminating the global threat posed by evil
» Of dogged political assassination of a president and his staff to divert America’s attention from the truth
» Of political dynasties being above the law and evading justice
» Of media expressing opinions and choosing not to report ALL the news
» Of contempt for the populace and the Constitution by the self-appointed demagogues who thumb their noses at you in manufacturing a victory despite the candidate
» Of politicians failing to serve the constituency by ignoring criminal intent and activity
» Of politicians becoming millionaires after being elected
» Of being seen by the rich and powerful as incapable of making sound decisions
» Of failed shutdowns
» Of narcissistic elite thinking their opinion superior to yours
» Of glorifying organizations and ex-presidents whose sole intent is destruction of your Republic
» Of those that claim rioting is acceptable protest
» Of those seeking to defund and attach the police
» Of the nonsense that the market should not motivate us in our decision making
» Of speech police who use words to label non-believers of their dogma
» Of benefits earned by you being bankrupted or given away for political gain
» Of being told you cannot go to church without adherence to politically motivated guidelines
» Of clamor for unreliable renewable power and the green new deal fallacy
» Of incessant rantings about COVID-19 and how paper masks will save you
» Of dependence on foreign countries for basic needs
» Of those not listening to another view
» Of my future designation as an American Chinese citizen
I AM!
