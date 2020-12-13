 Skip to main content
Your View: Are you tired of these? I am!
Tired?

» Of weak presidents who apologize for America’s strength to appease the new world order and kneel before terrorists

» Of those that malign our president for terminating the global threat posed by evil

» Of dogged political assassination of a president and his staff to divert America’s attention from the truth

» Of political dynasties being above the law and evading justice

» Of media expressing opinions and choosing not to report ALL the news

» Of contempt for the populace and the Constitution by the self-appointed demagogues who thumb their noses at you in manufacturing a victory despite the candidate

» Of politicians failing to serve the constituency by ignoring criminal intent and activity

» Of politicians becoming millionaires after being elected

» Of being seen by the rich and powerful as incapable of making sound decisions

» Of failed shutdowns

» Of narcissistic elite thinking their opinion superior to yours

» Of glorifying organizations and ex-presidents whose sole intent is destruction of your Republic

» Of those that claim rioting is acceptable protest

» Of those seeking to defund and attach the police

» Of the nonsense that the market should not motivate us in our decision making

» Of speech police who use words to label non-believers of their dogma

» Of benefits earned by you being bankrupted or given away for political gain

» Of being told you cannot go to church without adherence to politically motivated guidelines

» Of clamor for unreliable renewable power and the green new deal fallacy

» Of incessant rantings about COVID-19 and how paper masks will save you

» Of dependence on foreign countries for basic needs

» Of those not listening to another view

» Of my future designation as an American Chinese citizen

I AM!

