Your View: Appreciate Leonard Pitts, other diverse viewpoints
I am writing in appreciation for the Leonard Pitts editorial on Nov. 9 (“And what about what’s good for us?”), in which he explains why he is not interested in getting along with Trump followers in a post-Trump world.

Pitts writes that he views “this moment through the prism of an African-American man who is a student of history,” a history that repeatedly injures Black Americans and then expects them to lead the reconciliation against their oppressors. He asks, “At what point does America stand up for us the way it has always asked and expected us to stand up for it?”

Pitts’ experience as an American is so different from mine. I am grateful to him for reminding me of historical facts (facts that are not readily taught in our K-12 educational system) that influence his experience of the Trump presidency and Trump followers. Pitts’ conclusion, that he is not interested in getting along with Trump followers, is distressing to me, and I am interested in considering how different his experience is from mine and how those differences inform his stance and mine.

So many of the perspectives available here and in other local media are representative of a narrow subset of our region’s diverse makeup. Cultural, racial, religious and other diversities are such important elements of the American experience and, increasingly, the makeup of our region. We can learn a lot from opportunities like these, which remind us of our diverse backgrounds and experiences of history, and how those differences influence how we view the world in which we’re living.

I look forward to reading more diverse viewpoints like this in future issues of the Bristol Herald Courier.

