Your View: Anti-maskers impose their choices on the rest of us

If you think anti-maskers will soon be greatly reduced in number, you are right: The virus will kill many of them, hopefully before they kill us. But the remnants of this stupid movement will continue to endanger healthy Americans for years to come.

Even after you get the vaccine, you will be only 90% protected. One simplified way of thinking about this is that “only” 10% of the anti-maskers will be able to infect us. But 10% of the huge number of idiots in this country is still a very large number.

In addition, my personal experience shows that some of these anti-maskers actually take it upon themselves to willfully infect others, while mocking us for our health-conscious choices. This is their way of forcing their allegedly superior understanding of science on us, for our own good. It could be called negligent homicide.

Now it appears in the news that some among us with severe allergies may not tolerate the vaccine at all, and cannot be vaccinated. Most of these, if infected, will have received the virus, directly or indirectly, from anti-maskers.