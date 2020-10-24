 Skip to main content
Your View: Anti-casino coalition of churches mostly comes from outside the city
Your View: Anti-casino coalition of churches mostly comes from outside the city

While it is perfectly legal to protest anything against your beliefs, I just wanted the “taxpaying” citizens of the city of Bristol, Virginia to know that, of all the churches “inside” the city, only two are part of the coalition of churches who have taken upon themselves to tell the city of Bristol, Virginia how to vote. Of the nine listed members of the coalition, three are in Washington County, Virginia, and four are in Tennessee.

While the percentages and numbers that are being touted may or may not be accurate, they did occur mainly during the deep recession of 2007 to 2010. No business did well during that time. Using depressed numbers to project the future isn’t a fair set of numbers to use. Most folks who use numbers from history always pick the worst set they can find to bolster their position.

If the Hard Rock Casino is only half as good as the projections, the city will have less pressure to increase taxes for services and paying down our large debt.

A new school will not pay for itself. The churches will not pay for a new school, but their member’s children will still go to it. Churches don’t pay for police or fire protection. I really can’t drum up any enthusiasm for a cause that requires the rest of us to pay even higher taxes for their beliefs.

Upon seeing a sign from a huge coalition of “taxpaying” City of Bristol citizens who don’t mind higher taxes and who don’t want teacher raises or a new modern school for their children or better fire/police protection, then I might be swayed. Until then, no “outside” influence please.

