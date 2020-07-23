President Donald Trump and Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli have crossed over the line between right wing populism and fascism with the sending of Homeland Security troops to Portland to harass, beat and arrest citizens exercising their constitutional right to free speech and to petition their government for redress of wrongs. You, along with your fellow elective representatives have a moral and constitutional duty to put an end to this abuse of power by removing both of these extremists from office.

With the exception of Sen. Romney, Republicans shirked their duty with the last impeachment, but now your duty is far clearer. The risks to our republic are now far clearer. The abuse of power is growing daily. The threats are more and more ominous.

This use of police power is quite contrary to the libertarian and fiscally conservative positions you have taken throughout your political career. It is time to stand up to this abuse of governmental authority before it is too late.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments