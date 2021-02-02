Your View: America's enemies control her, but God's judgment is coming

The wicked enemies of America now control her. God has judged, and this ship of America is sinking. Now is the last chance for Christians to give the gospel that Jesus saves to a lost and dying world who reject Jesus, just as President Biden did on Inauguration Day. The prayer on Inauguration Day ended with these evil words: “This is our benediction ... in the strong name of our collective faith, amen.” The name of Jesus wasn’t mentioned one time at Inauguration Day. The Bible says, “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all nations that forget God (Jesus)!”

The total solar eclipse crossing America in August 2017 was a warning sign from God of coming judgment. The Bible says solar eclipses are a sign in Genesis 1. Jewish rabbis have seen solar eclipses as warnings from God. They have always been seen as a bad sign. Another total solar eclipse crosses America almost seven years later on April 2024 in the opposite direction, making an X across America. God is putting a bull’s eye on America and will bring great earthquakes and tsunami. A total solar eclipse crossed America in June 1918, and 675,000 people died from a pandemic. The tribulation is coming. It’s when God shakes terribly the earth. When man shall be humbled and brought low and when God alone shall be exalted. The Bible says, “Knowing the terror of God we persuade men.” The only way to escape the coming terror is to turn to Jesus in faith and believe in His blood, death, burial and resurrection as your only way to heaven and peace with God.