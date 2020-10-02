 Skip to main content
Your View: Americans need to hear the truth; lying is not leadership
Lying is not leadership. Donald Trump likes to compare himself to Winston Churchill who was the leader of Great Britain in World War II. Churchill leveled with the British people about what they were up against. He told them the truth and they did not panic but dug in. Donald Trump feared that the American people were so weak that, if he told the truth about the virus, panic would set in. Churchill only offered the British people “blood, sweat and tears,” while Trump offers lies, prejudice, fears and more lies. While Lincoln always tried to unite the country Trump always tries to divide the country. I shudder to think what Donald Trump would have written had he been asked to deliver the Gettysburg Address. Would he have called those who died to preserve the Union "losers and suckers?” Donald Trump is not fit to be the commander-in-chief.

