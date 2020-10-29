Your View: America versus socialism — a risk-free society is a dying society

When President Trump came down the Trump Tower escalator in 2015 declaring his candidacy, he knew he was taking a risk. During his 2015-2016 campaign he took risks on telling the truth about criminal illegal aliens, China, Russia, Iran deal, Paris Peace Accord, climate change, etc. Would the people stay away from his rallies that differed with his viewpoints? President Trump took these risks and the public loved him. Within four years, he boldly admonished North Korea, chastised China and took business away from Russia. He moved our embassy to Jerusalem. He got us out of the Iran Deal, the Paris Peace Accord and NAFTA. He told China they have to pay the same in tariffs as we pay and through that we got a good trade deal. He told the UN that all the members must pay their fair share according to their GNP. Consequently, all nations are paying more — all being equal according to their GNP. The Middle East peace agreement President Trump got done unconventionally. He took that risk and won with his ingenuity. He took a risk shutting the borders down from China the end of January 2020 regarding COVID-19. Joe Biden ridiculed him for doing it as did all the Left.