Your View: America a Christian nation? There are many paths to God; we have room for all of them

Dear Editor,

The full-page ad on page D5 of your Independence Day edition raised a bunch of important questions about the relationship between religion and government. It offered a litany of quotations (most from the 1700s and 1800s) for the proposition that the USA is a “Christian nation” and should embrace that. For argument’s sake, let’s imagine that to be the case. Let’s forget that the Pilgrims left England because they didn’t want to be forced to worship against their beliefs. And let’s also forget that the U.S. Constitution forbids the government from establishing an official religion. Just for the sake of argument.

If we were to be a “Christian Nation,” what would that look like? Would church membership be mandatory? Would other religions be banned? Would it be illegal to question any part of the Bible? What if some people couldn’t bring themselves to believe? Would they be guilty of a crime? Would they be jailed until they came around? Would our children all be required to recite Bible verses in school?

Since the Bible condemns homosexuality, would it be a crime to be gay? Since the Bible condemns eating shellfish, would Red Lobster have to close? Since the Bible condemns tattoos, what would happen to people who already have them?