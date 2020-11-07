 Skip to main content
Your View: Always vote, whether or not I agree with your choice
Your View: Always vote, whether or not I agree with your choice

This is a voting story. I’m deliberately submitting it BEFORE we know the results of the 2020 presidential election. This year I had three friends, all previous NONVOTERS, cast their vote, in part perhaps I kept talking about how important voting is. Two had to register to vote for the first time; one found she was still registered. All are white women who fall into the lower-income demographic. They all called at various times to inform they voted FOR TRUMP. Now, I didn’t ask for whom they voted; that was none of my business, and I didn’t want to know. They told me anyway. Am I sorry that they voted? (I happen to be an avowed progressive.) Absolutely not! Given where we live, I’m unsurprised by the way they voted. But now they have performed an act of CIVIC ENGAGEMENT and that is a good thing, to be commended, no matter what. I’m never going to condemn a fellow citizen for the ACT OF VOTING just because I dislike the candidate for whom they cast their vote. To do that in my view invalidates the process of our democracy, and we need this more than ever right now.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

