Your View: After insurrection Jan. 6, we all should be grateful Biden will be president

In light of the actions against our democracy on Jan. 6, we should all be grateful that Joe Biden will be inaugurated president of the United States, whether we voted him or not. All of our institutions have so severely tarnished and it will take men and women of great integrity to right our ship of state.

First and foremost, there is absolutely no reason that so many Americans should have died from COVID-19. The Trump administration threw out the “playbook” that was left by the previous administration to deal with global pandemics. Furthermore, President Trump called the virus a “Chinese hoax” long after he knew the truth about COVID-19.

Additionally, we once sat at the head of the table in foreign affairs. Since the actions of this past Wednesday, we can no longer make that claim. President Biden does, indeed have a lot of work ahead of him to restore our standing on the world stage, but I can think of no other individual who would be up to the task. All of us who hold our democracy dear should pray he will be successful in his endeavors.