Your View: Access is common element to gun violence epidemic; regulation is key now

Maybe it’s mental illness, maybe it’s inattentive or just bad parents or teachers, maybe it’s the lack of some religious or spiritual guidance, maybe it’s law enforcement overwhelmed, maybe it’s pervasive violence in movies or television or video games, maybe it’s prescription drugs or illegal drugs, maybe it’s the ugly, lingering legacy of racism, maybe it’s foreign or domestic terrorists, or maybe it’s something else altogether. But there’s an undeniable common element — access to guns.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution (proposed over 225 years ago) reads, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Reality: Today’s gun owners are not members of well-regulated Militia. States don’t need Militia to secure themselves. Two of the first three words of the Second Amendment are “well regulated.”

It’s too late for too many now to get this right. For those that will soon die from America’s gun violence epidemic, it’s not too late. Now’s the time to regulate better.