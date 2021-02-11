 Skip to main content
Your View: Abuse: Where is the outrage?
Your View: Abuse: Where is the outrage?

How many more statistics do we need? How many more heartbreaking news headlines? Where will the line be drawn? Where is the outrage?

One in three women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. How many women do you know? One in every three will experience that trauma. A child that endures at least six adverse childhood experiences will have their life expectancy shortened by 20 years. Why is that not enough? Where is the outrage?

Women and children are experiencing these traumas in our area and all over the country. Cases of abuse are rampant, and they are being swept under the rug or treated with such low importance. We’ve lost six children in our region to murder in the last year. Where is the outrage?

We have to step up for our children and women. These scary stats and stories should fuel everyone and motivate change. We must fight for the women and children of our communities. Victims of abuse become the most fragile and vulnerable parts of our community. People need our help! Where’s the outrage?

As a leader of a nonprofit for domestic violence and child abuse, I urge you to find a way to help. Reach out to people you know, reach out to a foundation to help volunteer, and help drive change.

