Your View: A stage where only ghosts perform

The amphitheater at Virginia Intermont College sits quietly at the lower edge of the Virginia Intermont College campus.

Standing there, you can see weeds growing between the bleachers while you look down at a deteriorating stage, a stage which looked so large and impressive in the early 1950s. A stage built specifically for the stage production of “The Tide of Freedom.”

The play was the story of the Over-Mountain men who fought at the battle of Kings Mountain in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War. While the actual battle was not reenacted on stage, the stagehands set off fireworks as smoke off stage filled the air. With smoke billowing and fireworks popping, the Mountain Men hobbled on stage, bandaged, bloody and victorious over British forces. Thus beginning the tide of freedom for America. Hence, the play’s name.

Sadly, the play was not very successful as poor attendance, bad weather and a youthful and unruly cast forced its early closing. However, numerous other plays and events were held at the amphitheater with great success.