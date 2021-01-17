Just past the basketball court, at Defriece Park in Bristol, Tennessee, I was casually walking my dog Brazen when a sanderling or a sandpiper, definitely a bird I recognize from the ocean shore called out to me, flailing its wings up as it twisted down in what resembled a human shrug in flight. I listened to that reverberating cry of the water bird, which had located a standing swell of water out in the field where I think people used to play soccer. I stopped my walk through the mud-layered field, and I listened to that single call, reverberating until there was no call but just the memory of it amid the silence. It seemed to be begging me to hear something deeper, to do something to stop climate change, to end the heartbreak that is befalling our land, our nation, to educate against the propaganda that is leading mobs of thugs to destroy our hallowed Congressional chambers, to bring peace back to the land, or maybe it was just a mislocated sandpiper, a social bird, longing for the waves and wildness of the sea, wishing for familiarity of other creatures of its flock. I am not sure why it called to me, really, but I wanted to write you this letter.
Your View: A reverberating cry to stop the destruction and bring peace back to the land
- By Maggie Hess | Bristol, Tennessee
Updated
Rep. Morgan Griffith’s public and repeated misinformation regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, along with other senators and representatives, cost five lives.
Donald Trump engineered an insurrection at our Capitol. His actions have reached the point that all Republicans must do what needs to be done to have this president undergo a psychiatric examination.
Donald Trump is today’s Jim Jones. And today’s Republican Party leaders are the psychotic pilgrims of Jonestown. The only difference is they haven’t swallowed the poison Kool-Aid yet. But only because Trump hasn’t asked them to. No doubt. If he did, they would.
This year we call 2020 is nearing its end. It will be a year long remembered by those of us who lived through it.
Your View: Griffith’s, other Republicans’ challenge to election were a disgrace to nation, democracy
Morgan Griffith’s actions to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, in spite of a plethora of evidence to support those results, are a disgrace to the United States of America and the very foundation of democracy upon which our country was founded.
Listen to or read most media over the last four years and you’re not hearing or reading the news but listening to or reading a constant barrage of vitriol against the greatest president our country has ever had. One has to beg the question, why?