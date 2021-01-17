 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: A reverberating cry to stop the destruction and bring peace back to the land
0 comments

Your View: A reverberating cry to stop the destruction and bring peace back to the land

  • Updated
  • 0

Just past the basketball court, at Defriece Park in Bristol, Tennessee, I was casually walking my dog Brazen when a sanderling or a sandpiper, definitely a bird I recognize from the ocean shore called out to me, flailing its wings up as it twisted down in what resembled a human shrug in flight. I listened to that reverberating cry of the water bird, which had located a standing swell of water out in the field where I think people used to play soccer. I stopped my walk through the mud-layered field, and I listened to that single call, reverberating until there was no call but just the memory of it amid the silence. It seemed to be begging me to hear something deeper, to do something to stop climate change, to end the heartbreak that is befalling our land, our nation, to educate against the propaganda that is leading mobs of thugs to destroy our hallowed Congressional chambers, to bring peace back to the land, or maybe it was just a mislocated sandpiper, a social bird, longing for the waves and wildness of the sea, wishing for familiarity of other creatures of its flock. I am not sure why it called to me, really, but I wanted to write you this letter.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

PRESS: Today’s Republican Party cult: Destroy America

Donald Trump is today’s Jim Jones. And today’s Republican Party leaders are the psychotic pilgrims of Jonestown. The only difference is they haven’t swallowed the poison Kool-Aid yet. But only because Trump hasn’t asked them to. No doubt. If he did, they would.

Opinion

Your View: Why so much hate?

Listen to or read most media over the last four years and you’re not hearing or reading the news but listening to or reading a constant barrage of vitriol against the greatest president our country has ever had. One has to beg the question, why? 

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts