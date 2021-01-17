Your View: A reverberating cry to stop the destruction and bring peace back to the land

Just past the basketball court, at Defriece Park in Bristol, Tennessee, I was casually walking my dog Brazen when a sanderling or a sandpiper, definitely a bird I recognize from the ocean shore called out to me, flailing its wings up as it twisted down in what resembled a human shrug in flight. I listened to that reverberating cry of the water bird, which had located a standing swell of water out in the field where I think people used to play soccer. I stopped my walk through the mud-layered field, and I listened to that single call, reverberating until there was no call but just the memory of it amid the silence. It seemed to be begging me to hear something deeper, to do something to stop climate change, to end the heartbreak that is befalling our land, our nation, to educate against the propaganda that is leading mobs of thugs to destroy our hallowed Congressional chambers, to bring peace back to the land, or maybe it was just a mislocated sandpiper, a social bird, longing for the waves and wildness of the sea, wishing for familiarity of other creatures of its flock. I am not sure why it called to me, really, but I wanted to write you this letter.