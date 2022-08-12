Your View: A reality check

Following the FBI raid on August 8 of his Mar-a-Lago home, Trump and his allies are claiming he is a victim of "the weaponization of the justice system" and "political persecution."
Recall, please, that this man launched his first presidential bid with the ubiquitous slogan "lock her up." He simply wished to have his opponent imprisoned.
It was an early red flag that he was entirely unfit to be president.
Also, FBI Director Christopher Wray was a Trump nominee. He is a Republican.
Eric Nolan
Roanoke, Virginia