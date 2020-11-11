Your View: A disturbing trend in democracy: high voter turnout

This article is written on Election Day but before any tally of votes has taken place. This is nonpartisan and does not reflect support for any candidate or political ideology. This is about a trend which potentially endangers the basic fabric of any democracy.

The history of the longevity of democracies is abysmal. Historically, democratic governments usually last only a few decades at best. This is even more complicated when the concept of liberty (the individual rights) is in tension with the majority rule concept. What held societies together was some general sense of the advantages of common interests even though there were disagreements on significant other issues. The crisis in democracies occurs when the belief there is a general common interest erodes.

Is a high or low voter turnout dangerous? Strangely, and certainly counterintuitively, one of the signs of an eroding democracy is high voter turnout. When major differences among the populace are thought to be small, usually voter turnout is low, as the populace does not see issues as critical or tied to the survival of their beliefs. It is when voter turnout is high that democracy is eroding, as issues are perceived to be threatening. Today, Election Day, we are seeing massive voter turnout.